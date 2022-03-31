Advertisement

Teacher in Bates County charged with multiple counts of sexual contact with a student

A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Bates County teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual contact with a student.

Charles Odell Reece, 38, was taken into custody Thursday by the Butler Police Department.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office was notified this week of a report of a teacher who “potentially had an inappropriate” relationship with a past student.

The investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges filed in the case.

Detectives are also asking for potential other victims to contact them at (660) 679-3232.

A $50,000 cash only bond has been set for Reece by the judge.

