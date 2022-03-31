Advertisement

Senator Hawley on Trump’s appeal to Putin: ‘He can do whatever he wants’ as a private citizen

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens at left. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)(Tom Brenner | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former President Donald Trump made news this week for calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden.

News 4 spoke to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri Thursday about Trump’s appeal to the Russian president.

“He’s a private citizen; he can do whatever he wants,” said Hawley. “But, my view as a sitting U.S. Senator is that it’s no small thing to have the President’s son under federal investigation for improprieties that include the President’s time as Vice President of the United States, so this needs to be handled with the utmost clarity and caution.”

Hawley referenced the federal investigation looking into Hunter Biden’s business practices in foreign countries.

