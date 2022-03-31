Senator Hawley on Trump’s appeal to Putin: ‘He can do whatever he wants’ as a private citizen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former President Donald Trump made news this week for calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden.

News 4 spoke to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri Thursday about Trump’s appeal to the Russian president.

“He’s a private citizen; he can do whatever he wants,” said Hawley. “But, my view as a sitting U.S. Senator is that it’s no small thing to have the President’s son under federal investigation for improprieties that include the President’s time as Vice President of the United States, so this needs to be handled with the utmost clarity and caution.”

Hawley referenced the federal investigation looking into Hunter Biden’s business practices in foreign countries.

