Royals hope Kansas City brings out the blue during Opening Day weekend, 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the new baseball season is nearly upon us, the Royals are unveiling their message ahead of the opening weekend.

While the slogan of “Together Royal” is plastered across banners, signage and flags in and around Kauffman Stadium, the Royals are adding another approach to being Kansas City’s team: Bring out the Blue.

“The thought around it is the city wrapping their arms around the players as they come into town from a long road trip, or in this case, Opening Day,” VP of brand innovation said.

The @Royals new shirts they are rolling out this year, behind their “Bring out the Blue” promotion. pic.twitter.com/6LxT85unkR — Greg Dailey (@GregDaileyNews) March 31, 2022

Snethen said at the beginning of every homestand, the Royals will raise a massive flag beyond the outfield that says “Home.”

“It’s kind of our bat signal of sorts that lets people along I-70 know the boys are back in town, and come support us,” he said.

The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" message for the 2022 season to go along with their 'Together Royal" slogan. (Greg Dailey)

The flag will be lit up blue at night for the duration of the homestand.

“In our hearts, it’s about ‘Together Royal.’ It’s about our community. It’s our foundation,” Snethen said. “We want to see downtown lit up blue. We want to see blue flags that are saying you’re home. We’re in the process of creating that and getting that into fans’ hands.”

The Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday, April 7. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

