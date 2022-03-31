Advertisement

Royals exercise 2023 option, extend Mike Matheny as manager

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches from...
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches from the dugout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals had an entire offseason and most of spring training to get to know Mike Matheny. But one unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is they've gotten to know their new manager better than they could ever have imagined. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season.

The move eliminates any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season.

Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season.

He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall.

That includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

Also Read
Salvador Perez wins Lou Gehrig Memorial Award
Royals eye future with Bobby Witt Jr’s pending arrival

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Refund can help secure financial future
IRS has $14 million in refunds for Kansans who didn’t file in 2018
The Kauffman Center stated that masks are still encouraged for guests although COVID...
Kauffman Center to no longer require proof of COVID vaccination beginning next week
Dozens of Liberty High students walked out Thursday morning over a transgender sports bill and...
Liberty High students protest outside school over Missouri bills they say are racist, anti-LGBTQ
Missouri House votes against open primaries, ranked voting