Lizzie is a 14-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix who has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.

She has a benign mass on her inner right hip. Her back legs had a previous injury, also.

If you want a good ol’ gal, it’s me! I am a bit slower because my legs don't work like when I was a pup. I take medication to help, but I don't think I am up for any races or stairs. I love everyone and get along well with all of the dogs at Imagine Furever Ranch. If you think I am a good fit, please fill out an application!

To fill out an application, click here to visit Imagine Furever Ranch’s website.

