Owner of The SPOTT Night Club charged with several counts of failing to file, pay taxes

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owner of The SPOTT Night Club in Jackson County is facing tax-related charges.

Jeffrey A. Cline is accused of failing to file and pay Missouri income taxes.

According to a search warrant application filed in a separate investigation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation into the club and Cline following numerous calls for service, complaints, and health code violations.

Since 2016, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office has responded to 116 calls for service at the club. The calls include noise complaints, stealing, property damage, one report of rape, assaults, sound of shots fired and shootings.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office records show officers investigated shootings at the location, including when a woman was shot inside the club in Dec. 2017 and another shooting in Sept. 2019 that wounded five people. Officers also investigated a reported shooting at the location in May of 2020.

In 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office created a Crime Reduction Initiative that focused on reducing crime near The SPOTT Night Club.

Court records state that on Feb. 13, the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant at The SPOTT Night Club and the upstairs living quarters off Television Place.

Investigators seized multiple items including $47,638, five grams of methamphetamine, five grams of ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, four grams of marijuana, digital scales, two handguns, a pistol, shotgun, rifle and revolver.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition seeking forfeiture of the seized items in accordance with the Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act.

During a separate investigation by the Missouri Department of Revenue, Criminal Tax Investigation Bureau, Cline was charged on March 17 with four counts of failing to file or pay Missouri income tax in 2018 and 2019 and one count of attempting to evade or defeat income tax.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the tax investigation, the state of Missouri incurred a loss of $64,137.47.

A criminal setting hearing for the tax-related charges is scheduled for April 28.

