Monitored alarms that rely on 3G will not fully function after April 1, KCFD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department wants to remind residents that monitored alarm systems that rely on 3G aren’t going to work fully starting April 1.

The fire department said that some property managers and owners are already using updated systems, but other users might not know that their systems use 3G technology that is about to expire/be phased out.

What will happen after today is that the alarm itself will still go off, but the alarm company won’t know it is because the notification will not go through to them.

As such, residents should instead call 911 of the alarm goes off. Don’t ask firefighters not to come, however, unless you have fully verified it is a false alarm.

“Businesses and property managers who have not had their systems upgraded should use fire guards to monitor their systems until they have them updated,” said Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal James Dean. “It is imperative in the name of public safety that they get their systems upgraded as soon as possible.”

If property managers or businesses with monitored alarms have questions or are unsure if their alarms are up to date, they should call their monitoring company as soon as possible.

