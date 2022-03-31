Advertisement

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured.

A vote to send the sweeping bill to the GOP-led Senate could come as early as next week.

Under the bill, family members could file wrongful death suits if infants are injured or later die as a result of the attempted abortion.

high-profile amendment to make illegal to “aid or abet” abortions that violate Missouri law, even if they are performed in other states didn’t make it on the bill.

