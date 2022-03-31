Kauffman Center to no longer require proof of COVID vaccination beginning next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local organizations continue to ease COVID-related requirements.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced that beginning on April 4, public shows will not require proof of COVID vaccination.

The Kauffman Center stated that masks are still encouraged for guests.

However, masking and proof vaccine will still be required for performances prior to April 4.

For more information on event details, click here.

