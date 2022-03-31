Advertisement

Hearing for student charged in Olathe East shooting pushed to April 28

Jalyon Elmore has been charged in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Jalyon Elmore has been charged in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School.(Olathe East Varsity Football Page)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The student facing charges for the shooting at Olathe East High School has had a hearing with a judge pushed back for a second time.

Jaylon Elmore is still recovering in the hospital and was supposed to appear over Zoom.

But now, his hearing has been pushed back to April 28.

He is charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school resource officer who fired back.

An assistant principal was hurt as well.

Previous coverage
New details released in Olathe East High School shooting that wounded 3
Olathe Public Schools superintendent on how district is moving forward after school shooting
Olathe East dads welcome students back to class 3 days after shooting
Olathe planning to welcome students back to class on Monday, will fully investigate Friday’s events at Olathe East
18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting
Parents, kids reunite following frightening shooting at Olathe East High School
School resource officer credited with saving lives as shooting unfolded in Olathe East
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Karlie Phelps.
Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18
The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" message for the 2022 season to go...
Royals hope Kansas City brings out the blue during Opening Day weekend, 2022 season
Drexel, Mo., man has been charged assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder,...
Drexel, Mo., man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas governor says state will be responding to COVID-19 as endemic