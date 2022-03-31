Advertisement

Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18

Karlie Phelps.
Karlie Phelps.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The parents of a baby who died in a house fire had a court appearance today but only their lawyers appeared.

Karlie Phelps is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

Nicholas Ecker is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death.

In February, firefighters found their son dead at a house in Shawnee.

No one else was hurt.

Today, a hearing for the couple was set for May 18.

Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness
Court documents detail arson fire that killed Shawnee toddler: ‘YOU KILLED OUR BABY!!’

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jalyon Elmore has been charged in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Hearing for student charged in Olathe East shooting pushed to April 28
The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" message for the 2022 season to go...
Royals hope Kansas City brings out the blue during Opening Day weekend, 2022 season
Drexel, Mo., man has been charged assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder,...
Drexel, Mo., man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas governor says state will be responding to COVID-19 as endemic