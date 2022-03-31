Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The parents of a baby who died in a house fire had a court appearance today but only their lawyers appeared.

Karlie Phelps is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.

Nicholas Ecker is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death.

In February, firefighters found their son dead at a house in Shawnee.

No one else was hurt.

Today, a hearing for the couple was set for May 18.

