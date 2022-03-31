Advertisement

Early morning house fire displaces 5 in Kansas City

No one was hurt, but the home sustained significant damage.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire on Kansas City’s east side displaced five people, but no one was hurt.

Crews responded at 4 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Garner Avenue just east of Monroe Avenue. All five people who were inside made it out safely. By the time firefighters knocked down the flames, the home had sustained significant damage and was unlivable, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Three of the people who were displaced had family who could take them in. The two others were helped out by the American Red Cross.

The fire department said the fire started in a back bedroom. The flames then burned through a power line, which fell on some trash and continued the fire.

