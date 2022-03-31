Advertisement

Drexel, Mo., man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot

Drexel, Mo., man has been charged assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder,...
Drexel, Mo., man has been charged assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses.(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Nick Sloan and Emily Rittman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Drexel, Mo., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Clayton was arrested in Drexel this week and was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses.

Court documents state that Clayton was illegally on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 and made threats to police officers.

“We are going to win,” Clayton said, according to the court documents. “You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f---. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know it.”

Clayton is also accused of grabbing a police shield held by a law enforcement officer. He also took a police baton that was dropped by an officer and later on grabbed another shield.

Clayton is accused of grabbing a police officer’s helmet in another confrontation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Karlie Phelps.
Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18
Jalyon Elmore has been charged in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School.
Hearing for student charged in Olathe East shooting pushed to April 28
The Kansas City Royals unveiled their "Bring out the Blue" message for the 2022 season to go...
Royals hope Kansas City brings out the blue during Opening Day weekend, 2022 season
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas governor says state will be responding to COVID-19 as endemic