Drexel, Mo., man charged for assaulting law enforcement officers during Capitol Riot

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Drexel, Mo., man has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Clayton was arrested in Drexel this week and was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses.

Court documents state that Clayton was illegally on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 and made threats to police officers.

“We are going to win,” Clayton said, according to the court documents. “You might spray me with pepper spray. I don’t give a f---. There ain’t enough for millions of people here and you know it.”

Clayton is also accused of grabbing a police shield held by a law enforcement officer. He also took a police baton that was dropped by an officer and later on grabbed another shield.

Clayton is accused of grabbing a police officer’s helmet in another confrontation.

