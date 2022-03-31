Advertisement

Cool temperatures to continue Thursday

Things will warm back up for the weekend, though!
By Gary Amble
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Thanks to cloudy skies and a brisk northwest wind, cool weather will continue through Thursday. Cloudy skies overnight may lead to a light wintery mix by sunrise Thursday morning. Travel should not be impacted greatly due to area surface temperatures remaining above freezing overnight. Despite that, the sight of a few late March snowflakes may grab your attention. Highs Thursday will only reach the middle to upper 40s, forcing most of us to grab heavier jackets. With a little late-day sunshine, we should get an energy boost a few hours before the sun sets. There will be minimal rain chances through early next week. That will be followed by a 50% chance next Wednesday.

