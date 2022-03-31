Construction of track for KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension begins next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A big milestone will be coming for the KC Streetcar’s Main Street Extension next week. They will be breaking ground on track construction on April 6.

They begin on the southwest corner of Pershing and Main, just across the street from the existing Union Station stop, which has so far been the southernmost end of the line.

The “ding, ding” chime of the streetcar is a sound many people attending Wednesday night’s KC Streetcar Authority open house can’t wait to hear in their own neighborhoods on the yet-to-be built 3.5 miles of track extending to UMKC. They are excited about making produce runs to the River Market and hoping it will help support retail near them.

“I would really love to see people get off on our stop at 31st and Main and go to the new Made in KC Cafe, and then the businesses thrive as a result of it,” said Stacy Garrett, President of the Union Hill Neighborhood Association.

Some just wanted to gawk at the map of the nine stops to be added and mingle with others who share their excitement.

“We’re boosters. We’re supporters,” said Joel Awaken, who lives with his wife in the Volker neighborhood that is more than a few blocks west of the planned route.

Phil Thomas came from the Northland. He’s already put his house up for sale and is working with a realtor to find a condo near the new streetcar line.

Some are already planning for the eventual end of the project.

“Because I have to plan for when I’m old enough that I won’t be able to drive anymore, so I’m going to go and make that move right now,” said Thomas.

The project is on track to be finished in the winter of 2024. There will then be several months of safety testing before it’s ready to ride in the spring of 2025.

The sometimes confusing and winding collection of cones with closed sidewalks that have been a hassle for more than a year has been due to digging by more than a dozen utilities: private, water and sewer. The Streetcar Authority’s spokeswoman said the next step should involve a more systematic approach.

“The way this work is different is we’re going to work from north to south on the alignment, and it’ll be very predictable. We’ll work on one side of the street, finish that up in about eight weeks, flip over to the other side of the street,” said Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority’s Marketing and Communications Coordinator.

One person who came to the open house with questions about access to his apartment’s parking lot was skeptical about the project staying on schedule.

As some reassurance, Mandelbaum noted the first leg was completed ahead of schedule and the contractors have financial penalties if they do not stay both on schedule and on budget.

Details about the project’s route and construction-related closures can be found here: www.buildkcstreetcar.com.

