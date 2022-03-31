Braymer, Missouri, teacher charged with having sexual contact with student

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri teacher with the Braymer School District is facing a long list of charges, including sexual abuse, statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student.

According to court documents, the sexual misconduct took place between July of 2021 and this month.

Zachary W. Douglas, currently 29 years old, is accused of sending nude pictures and videos of himself to two young girls.

In a separate case, Douglas is accused of having sexual contact with a student on a school bus and in his office.

