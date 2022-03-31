Amid historical context of Final Four teams, Self thankful to be ‘caretaker’ of KU hoops program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This year’s Final Four features elite programs like Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and of course, Kansas.

It’s a battle of rich history that Jayhawks coach Bill Self said he does not take for granted.

“There’s only one place you could ever play for where the inventor of the game was your first coach,” Self said. “That’s pretty strong. I take it very seriously that I’m the caretaker of the most historic program that’s ever been.”

Self, who won the national championship in 2008, reflected on the names that have come through Lawrence, expressing an appreciation for being the one to lead the Jayhawks’ men’s hoops program.

“It does mean something extra when you stop and think about Naismith, Allen, Rupp, Chamberlain, Manning. And you go down the list: it’s pretty special to be in charge and be a caretaker in the brief moment in time that we actually are,” he said.

It marks the first time in college basketball history that every Final Four team has multiple national championships on its resume already.

