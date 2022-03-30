Vaccination clinic inside old KCK Kmart closes, ‘signature walls’ to be put in museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wyandotte County opened three mass vaccination clinics in 2021, and its location on State Avenue inside the old Kmart was the first to open.

On Wednesday, that clinic officially closed, having been open for one year.

Brandi Dickerson, a public health nurse supervisor at Unified Government of Wyandotte County, said that as of two weeks ago, the county had administered more than 140,000 vaccinations across its three locations – vaccinating 70,000 total patients. At the old Kmart location alone, 90,000 vaccinations were given.

The “signatures walls” inside the clinic played a role inside each vaccine location, thousands of patients signing the walls. A sticker system was used to help identify which patient would get which shot, yellow stickers were first doses for children, pink stickers were second doses for children and big pink stickers were adult second doses. Those stickers were frequently used with signatures written on the walls.

"Signature walls" inside a Kansas City, Kansas vaccine clinic will be placed in a museum after the clinic closed its doors Wednesday, March 30. (Micah Bray)

Some of the signature walls are being kept for the Wyandotte Museum, some going back to offices within the government and some of the walls will be repurposed.

