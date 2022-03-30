Advertisement

Uncertainty mounts as Missouri stalls on new US House seats

The state House on Tuesday refused to vote on a Senate-passed version of the new congressional...
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s candidacy filing period for Congress has ended without new U.S. House districts in place.

More than five dozen people signed up to run for U.S. House seats without knowing exactly how those district lines will be drawn.

The state House on Tuesday refused to vote on a Senate-passed version of the new congressional districts.

The House instead asked the Senate for further negotiations, which some senators immediately denounced.

Missouri is the only state where a new US House map has not been either enacted or at least passed by state lawmakers, though uncertainty also remains in several states because of vetoes or court challenges. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

