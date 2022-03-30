Pet of the Day: Cheyanne

Cheyanne is a beautiful Shepherd mix who was born in May of 2020.

There isn’t much “shy” about Cheyanne. She is about as friendly as they come!

She loves to jump up for hugs and kisses, and loves being around people. She may accidentally knock a small child down, but it would be just that: an accident.

She is working on leash training and is picking it up quickly!

She seems to like most other dogs that are medium to large sized (male and female), but would overwhelm a small dog.

Cheyanne is a very smart girl and will find her own fun if she’s not exercised and her mind kept busy. She will need regular exercise to work both her body and mind to keep her satisfied.

She does enjoy car rides and would love to tag along on trips or adventures!

With the right family, Cheyanne is going to shine!

For more information, visit parkvilleshelter.com.

