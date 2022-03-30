Advertisement

Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl

Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of fentanyl, the Oak Park High School says.(Emily Everley (sister) and Brandon Everley (father))
By Greg Payne and Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A sophomore student at Oak Park High School died Tuesday afternoon from a drug overdose.

Interim principal Dr. Chris McCann stated in a letter to parents that Ethan Everley had taken a pill he was unaware contained a lethal amount of fentanyl on Thursday evening, March 24.

McCann stated that student resources and support staff would be made available for students processing the tragedy.

If you feel your child or family needs resources or assistance while processing the information, McCann advised to use the following resources:

  • Synergy Youth Crisis Hotline: 816-741-8700 or 888-233-1639
  • Tri-County Mental Health Crisis Line: 888-279-8288

The school stated that Everley took the pill outside of school property.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the late student’s family to help with funeral costs.

The Kansas City Police Department has reported that between 2019 and 2020, the KC metro area saw a 149% increase in fentanyl overdose deaths, and the greatest at-risk age group is those aged 15-24 years old.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and...
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado hit St. Joseph Tuesday night
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Sonogram photo
Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood, further restrict abortions
Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant.
Law enforcement makes public aware of wanted sex offender in Kansas City