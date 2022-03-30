Advertisement

Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood, further restrict abortions

Sonogram photo
Sonogram photo(Source: Wolfgang Moroder / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House is advancing a bill to defund Planned Parenthood and put more restrictions on abortions.

The GOP-led House gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday.

The bill is the latest attempt by Republican lawmakers to block any public funding from going to Planned Parenthood, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Planned Parenthood currently is reimbursed for providing health care for low-income recipients of government health insurance.

The measure also bans fetal-tissue donation and would allow family members to file wrongful death lawsuits if babies are born after an abortion and then die.

Also Read
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
W.Va. governor signs law barring abortion because of disability

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and...
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit St. Joseph Tuesday night
Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant.
Law enforcement makes public aware of wanted sex offender in Kansas City
TikTok
Kansas AG calls on TikTok, Snapchat for greater aid in child protection
Thunderstorms move out, as Wednesday is mostly clear in your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for...
FORECAST: Storms move out, but another round of rain could come Wednesday night