Medical Reserve Corps of Greater KC wins national award

The award also comes with $10,000
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Medical Reserve Corps of Greater Kansas City has won a national operational readiness award and $10,000.

According to the city of Independence, the MRCKC was one of 129 such units selected by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for the 2022 Medical Reserve Corps Operational Readiness Awards.

“Over the last two years, MRCKC volunteers have worked thousands of hours across the Kansas City Metro supporting COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and emergency response efforts,” said Emergency Preparedness Manager Dante Gliniecki.

“The City of Independence is proud to be the coordinating agency for these efforts and could not be more inspired by the thousands of volunteers working to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Gliniecki said.

In total, more than $1 million 2022 Medical Reserve Corps Operational Readiness Awards were given to MRC units across the country. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

