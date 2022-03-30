Advertisement

Man shot and killed outside Independence convenience store

Police were dispatched to the Minit Mart late Tuesday night.
The scene of Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Independence---The Minit Mart convenience store...
The scene of Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Independence---The Minit Mart convenience store on Noland Road.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed in a shooting outside an Independence convenience store late Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 11 p.m. at the Minit Mart on South Noland Road near East 42nd Terrace South. There they found a dead man with gunshot wounds outside the store, according to the Independence Police Department.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told police the suspect is a black male around 5-foot-7, short hair, wearing a tan hoodie. He fled the scene northbound on foot.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department TIPS line at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org

