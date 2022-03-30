Law enforcement makes public aware of wanted sex offender in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old man remains at large, wanted on a warrent for violating sex offender registration.

Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant, his last known address being was near 7th and Virginia streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

A news release stated his current whereabouts is unknown.

He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wells has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

