Law enforcement makes public aware of wanted sex offender in Kansas City

Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant.
Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant.(CrimeStoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old man remains at large, wanted on a warrent for violating sex offender registration.

Carlos Wells is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri warrant, his last known address being was near 7th and Virginia streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

A news release stated his current whereabouts is unknown.

He is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wells has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.  A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

