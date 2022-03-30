Advertisement

KCPD investigating homicide near 27th and Topping

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are currently investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and multiple people injured.

According to police, they were called to the area of 27th and Topping on Tuesday night. Initial information is that there were four shooting victims in total, and one of them was killed.

There are believed to be multiple crime scenes in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

KCTV5 will continue to monitor the situation and update the story as more information is released.

