KCPD investigating homicide near 27th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are currently investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and multiple people injured.

According to police, they were called to the area of 27th and Topping on Tuesday night. Initial information is that there were four shooting victims in total, and one of them was killed.

There are believed to be multiple crime scenes in the area.

No other information was immediately available.

