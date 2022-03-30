Advertisement

‘Justin’ Beaver freed after being trapped in Basehor neighborhood fence

A beaver was rescued after was stuck in an iron fence in Basehor.
A beaver was rescued after was stuck in an iron fence in Basehor.(Basehor Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From behind bars to being freed by police. Quite a day’s work for a Leavenworth County rodent.

The Basehor Police Department stated that a beaver, affectionately named Justin, was stuck in an iron fence Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post said multiple officers helped “free this wayward beaver from his temporary jail.”

And then Justin “flat-tailed… er,… high-tailed it off to the nearby creek.”

