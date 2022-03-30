‘Justin’ Beaver freed after being trapped in Basehor neighborhood fence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From behind bars to being freed by police. Quite a day’s work for a Leavenworth County rodent.

The Basehor Police Department stated that a beaver, affectionately named Justin, was stuck in an iron fence Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post said multiple officers helped “free this wayward beaver from his temporary jail.”

And then Justin “flat-tailed… er,… high-tailed it off to the nearby creek.”

