JoCo Election Office says people going door to door are not officials

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Election Office says that people going door to door and asking for information about voter registration have nothing to do with them.

The office said that they have been made aware of “private individuals” who are doing this within the county. The county election office “is not involved in this effort,” the office said.

Any information that people choose to give to these individuals or groups is not being requested by the county election office.

“Be aware that any statements or purported registration information from these individuals have not been verified by the Johnson County Election Office,” the office said. “The Johnson County Election Office follows state and federal laws and guidelines for maintaining voter registration rolls. We stand by the integrity of Johnson County elections and fully support all legally registered voters casting their ballots freely, safely and without intimidation.”

