Advertisement

JoCo Election Office says people going door to door are not officials

The individuals are asking about voter registration, but are not associated with the county election office
Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Cordell Wright)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Election Office says that people going door to door and asking for information about voter registration have nothing to do with them.

The office said that they have been made aware of “private individuals” who are doing this within the county. The county election office “is not involved in this effort,” the office said.

Any information that people choose to give to these individuals or groups is not being requested by the county election office.

“Be aware that any statements or purported registration information from these individuals have not been verified by the Johnson County Election Office,” the office said. “The Johnson County Election Office follows state and federal laws and guidelines for maintaining voter registration rolls. We stand by the integrity of Johnson County elections and fully support all legally registered voters casting their ballots freely, safely and without intimidation.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a proposal that he's pushing with...
Bill to ban sanctuary cities passes Kansas Legislature, heads to Gov.’s desk
Alexis Wolfgeher.
Authorities looking for inmate who escaped out of Johnson County
The state House on Tuesday refused to vote on a Senate-passed version of the new congressional...
Uncertainty mounts as Missouri stalls on new US House seats
NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and...
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado hit St. Joseph Tuesday night