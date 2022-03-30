‘I feel pretty lucky’: St. Joseph community thankful for no injuries after overnight tornado

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) — Families in St. Joseph are thankful no lives were lost in last night’s tornado.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado hit a 0.3 mile-stretch with winds up to 90 miles per hour.

The Donaldson family’s home of eight years suffered the most amount of damage our crews witnessed on the ground.

They declined an on-camera interview after an emotional night but did add they were thankful everyone inside the home was unharmed.

“I was just expecting a thunderstorm,” said neighbor Bridget Jobes. “It took me a minute to register what I was seeing, so pretty terrifying.”

Jobes lives in the same cul-de-sac as the Donaldsons, but only sustained damage to their fence.

“I feel pretty lucky,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking, but at least no one was hurt.”

We’re up in St. Joseph off Antelope Circle after an EF1 tornado blew threw the area.

This is the most damage we’ve seen so far.

The roof of this home is in the cemetery behind their yard.

The Donaldson family says everyone in their home is okay! pic.twitter.com/vk5cDGMk8J — Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) March 30, 2022

The Donaldsons pointed out their TV and a child’s cup of water from last night were untouched by the tornado, a source of comedic relief for the family in this hard time.

Neighbors said they have offered help, along with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said it is meeting with families today to establish who needs help.

“We want to make sure that those impacted have a safe place to go, clothes on their back, food to eat,” said Angie Springs with the Red Cross. “We [will] work with them in the coming days with a recovery plan to either help them get back in their home or to find a different place to live.”

Those living in St. Joseph said they will continue to take tornado warnings and watches seriously now that a touchdown was so close to home.

“I just always remember as a kid being paranoid about storms and tornados. Always being scared of them,” said Jobes. “Then all of the sudden, I told my mom, my worst nightmare came true and I didn’t even realize it.”

If you want to donate or volunteer, you can visit the Red Cross website here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.