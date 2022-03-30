Health department: Cases of tuberculosis found in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and local health department have identified a limited number of cases of tuberculosis in Wyandotte County.

Officials say there are “fewer than 10 patients” at this time.

The state and Unified Government Public Health Department said Wednesday the patients are receiving appropriate treatment to help prevent additional cases.

“Some of these cases are known to be multi-drug resistant (MDR),” the state said in a news release. “MDR TB is caused by a version of the bacteria that causes TB that has developed a resistance to the primary treatment drugs. Over time, bacteria may become resistant to commonly used antibiotics, if antibiotics are over-prescribed or if people do not complete their full course of antibiotic treatment.”

TB is spread through the air, similar to the common cold and flu viruses. It is not spread by kissing, shaking hands, sharing food or drink.

