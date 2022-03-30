First listening session held Tuesday during search for new Kansas City police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifteen local organizations held their first of six listening sessions to allow community members to share feedback on selecting a new police chief in Kansas City.

The Board of Police Commissioners will ultimately select the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s next police chief. Chief Rick Smith will retire from his position on April 22.

On Tuesday, community members gathered to share their thoughts on the police chief selection process at Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. off Chouteau Trafficway. Residents were divided into small groups to discuss topics including transparency, community engagement and accountability.

Several members of the community also discussed crime trends they are experiencing in their neighborhoods including catalytic converter thefts, stolen cars and gun violence.

“No problem can be solved in isolation,” one community member said to her small group. “It takes every aspect of the community to solve a problem.”

Pastor and community member Darron Edwards agreed. Their small group discussed informing members of the public about use of force policies.

“What does 21st Century policing look like in terms of de-escalation techniques?” Edwards asked.

At each table the discussions varied about the qualities and characteristics needed in the next police chief.

“One who has a proven record of going to police forces that have had problems and improving them.” representative for It’s Time 4 Justice Matthew Moore said. “Somebody who’s going to work in the community.”

“I’m definitely concerned about the next police chief being one that we can trust as a community,” community member Abbie Malm said. “One that builds a better relationship between the citizens of Kansas City and the police officers.”

Another community member said she did not believe community engagement was an issue.

“I see police doing a wonderful job being engaged,” she told her group. “They are walking around neighborhoods and playing basketball with children.”

Several city council members and Kansas City Missouri police officers joined the small groups to listen to feedback and share their thoughts.

“We need somebody who understands the new methods being used around the country try to adopt here to see if we can’t get the violent crime down significantly,” 1st District Councilman Kevin O’Neill said to his group. A man who sat near O’Neill added, “People want to feel they are being told the truth. They want candor out of a chief of police.”

Each group was asked to write down their thoughts and report them so that they can be shared with Board of Police Commissioners who will ultimately select the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s next police chief.

“Our goal is to present these to the Board of Police Commissioners in May,” Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce President Jenny Johnston said.

You can find more information about the listening sessions by clicking here. A survey has also been created to go along with the listening sessions. You can fill that out here.

The next listening sessions will take place at the following locations and times:

Saturday, April 2, 10 am – Noon at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

Saturday, April 2, 10 am – Noon at the Evangel Church, 1414 E. 103rd St.

Wednesday, April 6, 6 pm – 8 pm at the Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center, 1701 Jarboe St. (bilingual)

Thursday, April 7, 6 pm – 8pm at the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2657 Independence Ave. (multilingual)

Thursday, April 14, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm at the KC Chamber Board Room, 1st floor of Union Station

List of organizations participating in the community listening sessions:

Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City

Black Chamber of Commerce

Civic Council of Greater Kansas City

Downtown Council

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Economic Development Corporation

KC Common Good

Northeast Chamber of Commerce

Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce

Prospect Business Association

South Kansas City Alliance

South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

