Authorities looking for inmate who escaped out of Johnson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Authorities are looking for a Kansas Department of Corrections resident who has escaped out of Johnson County.

Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She has black hair, but it is currently dyed red. She also has brown eyes.

Wolfgeher was serving a sentence after being convicted of possession of opiates in Johnson County.

She was serving that sentence at the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center, but walked away. Her escape is being investigated.

Due to an agreement between the KDOC and the JCDOC, residents who have release plans appropriate to Johnson County are housed at the Adult Residential Center “to promote their successful reintegration back into the community.”

Local law enforcement and Kansas Department of Corrections Enforcement Apprehension & Investigation agents are searching for her.

If you know where she is, call KDOC EAI at 816-266-2102 or the JCDOC 913-715-6539. You can reach the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463. You can also call local law enforcement at 911. You can also email KDOC_EAI_Intel@ks.gov.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.