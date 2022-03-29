Advertisement

Thunderbirds, Golden Knights to headline KC Air Show on Labor Day weekend

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Wings Over Solano Air Show at Travis Air Force...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the Wings Over Solano Air Show at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., May 7, 2017. The two-day event featured performances by the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, flyovers, and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by David Cushman)(David Cushman | 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Af)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark your calendars!

The KC Air Show has been set for September 3-4, 2022 at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.

Among the performers are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Red Bull Skydiving Team.

The Thunderbirds air demonstration team will perform a mix of formation flying and solo routines, including its famous four-aircraft diamond formation of the F-16 Fighting Falcons.

For a complete list of performers, click here.

Also Read
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said one person died Tuesday after they were wounded in a shooting.
One person dead in northeast Kansas City homicide, $25k reward offered for information
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Report: Chiefs have ‘considered options’ to build new stadium in Kansas
Chiefs stadium future
Kansas highway in dust storm
National Weather Service warns of flying dust in southwest Kansas