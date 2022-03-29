Thunderbirds, Golden Knights to headline KC Air Show on Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark your calendars!

The KC Air Show has been set for September 3-4, 2022 at New Century AirCenter in Johnson County.

Among the performers are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights and the Red Bull Skydiving Team.

The Thunderbirds air demonstration team will perform a mix of formation flying and solo routines, including its famous four-aircraft diamond formation of the F-16 Fighting Falcons.

