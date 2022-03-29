Strong or severe storms possible tonight

Strong or severe storms are possible tonight, with the best chances arriving for KC from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Hail, wind, and isolated tornado all on the table. Storms will continue in waves most of the overnight, with wet roads into our Wednesday morning drive. We will take a colder turn tomorrow and things will be back to feeling like winter. We are also tracking light snow chances Thursday morning. Stay with KCTV5 and the Storm Track 5 Weather team for updates.

(KCTV5 News)

