Strong or severe storms possible tonight
There will be active weather in the Kansas City metro for the next 48 hours
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Strong or severe storms are possible tonight, with the best chances arriving for KC from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Hail, wind, and isolated tornado all on the table. Storms will continue in waves most of the overnight, with wet roads into our Wednesday morning drive. We will take a colder turn tomorrow and things will be back to feeling like winter. We are also tracking light snow chances Thursday morning. Stay with KCTV5 and the Storm Track 5 Weather team for updates.
