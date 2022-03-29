Advertisement

Sports betting bill hits snag in committee

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A bill that would legalize sports betting in Kansas stalled in committee. For a second consecutive week, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs adjourned without voting on the bill.

The holdup Tuesday was over a provision that would allow the lottery to sell online tickets. The committee will meet again Wednesday to take up the bill for a third time.

On Twitter, Rep. Stephanie Clayton, D-Overland Park, said she was “very disappointed, but will keep working.”

“Sit tight guys, we’ll get this out this year,” she said. “Communication and teamwork are key, and sometimes communication breaks down. We can fix this; I’m sure of it.”

You can read the bill as it was introduced below.

