Report: Chiefs have ‘considered options’ to build new stadium in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As rumors swirl regarding the future of a site for Royals home games, the Chiefs also seem to be testing the waters of life outside the Truman Sports Complex.

According to Kevin Clark, a writer with The Ringer, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan was asked Tuesday morning about the potential for new stadium options, to which he said “the team has considered options” in the state of Kansas.

Clark also reported that the Chiefs “like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options.”

The lease for the Chiefs and the Royals with the Truman Sports Complex ends following the 2030 season.

The Sports Business Journal stated that Donavan noted the team is also considering further renovations and the possibility of building a replacement for Arrowhead on site.

Royals owner John Sherman said in September 2021 that ownership is “conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.”

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years.

Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said his administration looks “forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

