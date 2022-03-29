Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Squeaker

Squeaker is the most handsome senior boy at the shelter.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
At 15 years old, he most enjoys naps and laps.

He is very friendly and affectionate!

True to his name, he has the cutest squeaky meow.

He’ll do best in a home without other cats.

This sweet boy is looking for a loving home to live out his golden years in!

For more information, visit greatplainsspca.org.

