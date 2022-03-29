Advertisement

One person dead in northeast Kansas City homicide shooting

Police said one person died Tuesday after they were wounded in a shooting.
Police said one person died Tuesday after they were wounded in a shooting.(KCTV photojournalist Rob Rhodes)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department said that officers received a call at 11:45 a.m. for a shooting in the area of East 8th Street and Wheeling Avenue on the northeast side of Kansas City.

The police department said one person was shot with serious injuries. Less than an hour later, police declared the shooting a homicide.

No victim information was made available.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Report: Chiefs have ‘considered options’ to build new stadium in Kansas
Chiefs stadium future
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at...
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
Trudy Busch Valentine/U.S. Senate
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race