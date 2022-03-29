One person dead in northeast Kansas City homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City Police Department said that officers received a call at 11:45 a.m. for a shooting in the area of East 8th Street and Wheeling Avenue on the northeast side of Kansas City.

The police department said one person was shot with serious injuries. Less than an hour later, police declared the shooting a homicide.

No victim information was made available.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

