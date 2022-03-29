Advertisement

Man fatally shot in Merriam on Sunday morning

The victim was found inside a residence and declared dead at the scene
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Police Department has confirmed to KCTV5 News that a fatal shooting happened in the city on Sunday morning.

According to Captain Troy Duvanel, officers went to the 9800 block of W. 52nd St. around 5 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

That is a residential area just to the west of Knox Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.

Captain Duvanel said that the man did not live there but was an acquaintance of someone who does.

The police department is investigating this fatal shooting as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time. The victim has not been identified to the public.

