Lawrence preps for crowds on Mass Street, street closures planned to accommodate KU fans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Lawrence is preparing for the possibility of large crowds of Jayhawks fans flooding into Downtown Lawrence.

According to city staff, after the Jayhawks won the 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship an estimated crowd of more than 80,000 people came to Downtown Lawrence to celebrate.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing KU going back to the Final Four,” said University of Kansas freshman Claire Olmsted. “I remember it from when I was younger.”

Massachusetts Street -- known as Mass Street -- will be closed to vehicles from 6th Street to South Park Street on Saturday, April 2. If necessary, that same closure will be in place for the game on Monday, April 4. Street closures will begin at 6 a.m. on game days.

“Just yesterday, Mass Street over here was packed,” said University of Kansas sophomore Chase Taylor. “I’ve never seen it like that. I can’t imagine if we keep winning what it will look like then.”

City leaders asked businesses not to serve beverages in glass containers and to move outdoor furniture for parklets -- including heaters, planters, anything moveable -- inside before the end of the game. A safe celebration is the goal.

“We want everybody to have fun,” said Lt. Amy Rhoads. “You’ll see law enforcement out there in force, probably giving high fives and smiles.”

Businesses along Mass Street are ready to serve Jayhawks fans. They hope not only for a Final Four boost in business but a national championship crowd, too.

“I have always wanted to open up a restaurant on this street for this reason,” said Beto Aguilar with Molcajete’s Tacos & Tequila. “This is the first year, we are going to get to experience this.”

Vehicles that are still on Mass Street after 6 a.m. on either game day will be courtesy towed to the Community Center parking lot located at the intersection of 11th and Vermont streets. Vehicles can be retrieved from this location at any time.

From 6 a.m. until two hours before tip-off at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Mass Street will be closed from 6th Street to 11th Street.

At two hours before tip-off, the Mass Street closure will extend from 6th Street through South Park Street. Alley access will be open all day. Some cross streets will remain open at Mass Street to through traffic.

6th Street will remain open to through traffic all day

9th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

11th Street will be open to through traffic until two hours before tip-off

For more information and to view a public parking map, please visit lawrenceks.org/parking.

