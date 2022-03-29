Kansas surveyors will not enforce federal CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA (KWCH) – Kansas has reached an agreement with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) confirming state employees who survey CMS-funded facilities within Kansas will not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates as part of those surveys.

Gov. Laura Kelly made the announcement on Tuesday saying that she has “consistently opposed federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements.”

“Kansas employees should not be required to enforce a federal mandate this late in the pandemic. In addition, mandates like this could further intensify the workforce shortage we are experiencing in our health care facilities throughout the state. CMS leadership has assured me they’re working with facilities and will not take punitive measures,” said the governor.

While the governor said the agreement comes after months-long negotiations between the Kelly Administration and Health and Human Services Senior staff, CMS says it will reduce Kansas’ survey and certification funding allocation in upcoming funding distributions by $348,723 for FY2022 to implement supplemental federal processes to ensure provider compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine rules.

The U.S. Supreme Court stayed two preliminary injunctions against the rule on January 13, 2022, allowing the implementation of the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Kelly announced an executive directive to ensure that state-run health care facilities follow state law regarding medical exemptions, religious exemptions, documentation, and self-attestation. However, state surveyors from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment survey state and private healthcare facilities. Therefore, private facilities fell outside the authority of the executive directive.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.