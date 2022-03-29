Hail and damaging winds possible with tonight’s storms

Strong to severe thunderstorms will build after sunset, arriving west and northwest of the Metro after 8 p.m. The primary threat for a severe storm will come in the form of strong downburst winds and large hail. A brief tornado or two is possible, especially early in the period when the storms are more surface based. The threat will shift to more of a wind and hail threat as we approach midnight. Lightning and heavy rain are also a possibility as the storms rumble through. That will be followed by lingering showers and more garden-variety thundershowers after midnight and into the early hours of Wednesday. The cold front will work through at sunrise when area temperatures are still warm (near 60 degrees). That will be followed by falling temperatures through the day, with most thermometers reading middle 40s by sunset Wednesday.

If you get some hail or damage and are also safe, you can submit a weather photo to us by clicking here.

