AG commends passage of bill creating new requirement for sexual assault kits

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has commended the work of everyone involved in the passage of a bill that creates a new requirement for sexual assault kits.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, March 29, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2228, which creates a requirement for future sexual assault kits collected by law enforcement agencies to be submitted to an accredited forensic lab for testing.

“When I began serving as attorney general, Kansas – like many other states – had a large backlog of unsubmitted sexual assault kits stored throughout the state. We made eliminating this backlog a priority. Working together with many partners, the KBI set about the collaborative work of solving this problem. More than 2,200 kits were identified, submitted and tested, and the backlog was eliminated. Kansas should be proud of the manner in which all interested parties worked together to eliminate this backlog through widespread collaboration rather than by mandate,” Schmidt said.

The AG noted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation brought the legislation up in 2021.

“This new legislation, which the KBI brought last year, will prevent the backlog from recurring by requiring in law that the current practice of submitting and testing all sexual assault kits must continue,” Schmidt noted. “I commend all parties who worked toward this accomplishment and also thank the Legislature for its work in codifying this collaborative process in law. This change will make a positive difference for victims of sexual assault and will promote public safety and justice in our communities.”

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

