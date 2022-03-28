Advertisement

St. Luke’s celebrates zero Covid-19 patients in ICU

St. Luke's Hospital Kansas City shared Monday that they had zero Covid-19 patients in their ICUs
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local hospital system is celebrating a “rare moment”: zero Covid patients in their intensive care units.

St. Luke’s Hospital shared the news on Facebook Monday morning.

In it, they says that while the fight against Covid-19 isn’t over, this is a “special occasion” and is cause for hope and celebration.

In the post, the hospital also showed the medical and surgical trauma ICU team at the hospital in Kansas City. They were some of the first to treat Covid-19 patients in March of 2020.

