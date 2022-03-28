Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Marissa

She is a smart and curious girl
(Submitted to KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Marissa an 8-year-old Pit Bull. She started her journey at KC Pet Project on Feb. 20 and is currently in a foster home.

Marissa is a smart and curious girl. She likes to explore and checks in frequently to make sure you’re still nearby.

Fun fact: She also has a long, elegant neck that she uses to make sure you are not hiding treats in foolish spots like the tops of counters.

Marissa is loving being in a home with her foster family. When she settles down next to them to relax, she lets out a little grunt of contentment.

For more information, visit kcpetproject.org.

