Advertisement

Osawatomie fire department mourns loss of firefighter who died in car crash

Josh Coffelt, a volunteer firefighter, died Sunday morning in a car crash.
Josh Coffelt, a volunteer firefighter, died Sunday morning in a car crash.(Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Osawatomie community is mourning the loss of one its first responders.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department announced that Josh Coffelt, a firefighter with the department, died Sunday morning from injuries in a “non-line of duty vehicle accident.”

The City of Osawatomie stated Coffelt was a valued member of its community.

He also worked at K&T Auto, who stated that Coffelt “was more than our employee. He was our friend, our brother, our family. Josh had a heart like no other. He was the kind of guy to give you the shirt of his back. He was a hard worker, always willing to give more with nothing asked in return.”

We are saddened by the sudden loss of one of our firefighters, Josh Coffelt, who died from injuries received in a...

Posted by Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Major crash blocks westbound I-70 in Kansas City.
Several-vehicle crash that caused significant backup on WB I-70 at Paseo cleared
Kevin Lee Brunson was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Kansas City truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed assistant fire chief
Kansas basketball player Remy Martin cuts the net after the Jayhawks' 76-50 win over Miami to...
Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City area gas prices rise 10 cents in a week, 31 cents in a month