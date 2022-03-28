Man charged with meth trafficking after leading police in high-speed chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges were handed down today after a man led police on a high-speed chase and was found to have illegal firearms and methamphetamine in his possession.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Davon Williams was charged on Monday with one count of being a felon in possession of firearms, one count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

An affidavit says that on Saturday morning, Independence police were alerted to an orange Hyundai parked near Hometown Studios on East 42nd Street. The car had previously been reported as stolen. An officer placed a tire deflation device underneath the front passenger tire in case someone tried to leave in the vehicle.

Officers kept the car under surveillance. That’s when they say Williams and a woman get into the car. Williams was reportedly carrying a black bag and white trash bag in his hands while also carrying a black backpack.

Court documents say the police tried to box in the car, but Williams was able to flee from officers in the car. Williams left the parking lot and traveled to Nolan Road before making it onto the I-70 ramp, where he drove westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Officers terminated the chase due to the public safety risk. An officer farther down the interstate later saw the orange Hyundai in the grass and the two occupants running from the vehicle.

The woman was caught and taken into custody. Williams was found walking westbound on U.S. 40 Highway when police found him. He began to run, but an Independence police officer deployed his taser, hitting Williams in the elbow.

Williams was taken into custody underneath the I-70 bridge on U.S. 40 Highway. When police searched him, they found over $7,500 and .9 grams of crack cocaine in his pockets. The backpack Williams was seen carrying contained an SAR Arms 9mm firearm, 314 grams of marijuana, 92.4 grams of cocaine, 4.6 grams of powder cocaine, five 30-milligram Oxycodone pills, and various pills believed to be ecstasy. On the ground next to the bag was a loaded 9mm handgun.

In the wreck car, police found an AR-15 style rifle with no serial number that was loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition and an additional round chambered.

A black duffle bag was also found in the car. It contained a freezer bag with 1.022 kilograms of meth, another freezer bag with 111 grams of meth, another bag with 170 grams of meth, and six other bags that contained between 26 and 29 grams each of marijuana.

Williams has two previous felony convictions for the distribution, delivery, or manufacturing of a controlled substance.

All of this will be presented to a federal trial jury.

