Advertisement

Major backup on I-70 westbound after crash involving at least 6 vehicles at Paseo

The crash brought Interstate 70 to a standstill during rush hour Monday.
Major crash blocks westbound I-70 in Kansas City.
Major crash blocks westbound I-70 in Kansas City.(KC SCOUT)
By Shain Bergan and Bill Hurrelbrink
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major crash involving at least six vehicles brought westbound I-70 to a standstill near The Paseo during rush hour Monday morning in Kansas City.

Emergency crews responded at 8:40 a.m. to the wreck, which initially closed all westbound lanes. Crews were able to re-open one lane to allow some of the traffic through around 8:50 a.m.

The crash is causing a massive backup. Anyone heading toward the downtown Kansas City area on I-70 from the east should try to find an alternate route.

The Kansas City Police Department said no injuries have been reported.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing traffic situation.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas basketball player Remy Martin cuts the net after the Jayhawks' 76-50 win over Miami to...
Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City area gas prices rise 10 cents in a week, 31 cents in a month
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for March 28.
FORECAST: An up-and-down noisy weather week
RAW VIDEO: Kansas Jayhawks basketball team returns to Allen Fieldhouse following Elite Eight win