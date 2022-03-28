Major backup on I-70 westbound after crash involving at least 6 vehicles at Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major crash involving at least six vehicles brought westbound I-70 to a standstill near The Paseo during rush hour Monday morning in Kansas City.

Emergency crews responded at 8:40 a.m. to the wreck, which initially closed all westbound lanes. Crews were able to re-open one lane to allow some of the traffic through around 8:50 a.m.

The crash is causing a massive backup. Anyone heading toward the downtown Kansas City area on I-70 from the east should try to find an alternate route.

The Kansas City Police Department said no injuries have been reported.

