Advertisement

Kansas City truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed assistant fire chief

Kevin Lee Brunson was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Kevin Lee Brunson was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.(Boone County Jail)
By The Associated Press and Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 65-year-old Kansas City truck driver has been arrested in connection with the crash that killed an assistant fire chief while he was working an accident scene.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Kevin Lee Brunson on Friday in Clay County. Boone County assistant fire chief Bryant Gladney died in an accident that occurred early on Dec. 22 on Interstate 70 near Columbia, as he was working at the scene of a previous accident.

A semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney’s vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Brunson, 65, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and booked into the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court for an initial hearing Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Major crash blocks westbound I-70 in Kansas City.
Several-vehicle crash that caused significant backup on WB I-70 at Paseo cleared
Kansas basketball player Remy Martin cuts the net after the Jayhawks' 76-50 win over Miami to...
Duke-Carolina, Kansas-Nova set for epic Final Four showdowns
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Kansas City area.
Kansas City area gas prices rise 10 cents in a week, 31 cents in a month
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for March 28.
FORECAST: An up-and-down noisy weather week