Kansas City area gas prices rise 10 cents in a week, 31 cents in a month

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - After a brief couple of weeks of stability, Kansas City area gas prices are climbing again.

Gasoline costs in the metro have risen 10.3 cents per gallon in the last week, with a gallon now averaging $3.76 locally, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that compiles data on gas prices from across the country.

The per-gallon number is 31.2 cents higher than this time last month, and $1.22 higher than this time last year.

Nationally, gas prices remain high but stable, averaging $4.23 per gallon, the same cost as last week. That number, though, is up 62.4 cents in the last month and $1.38 higher than this time last year.

Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said consumers should see some stabilizing of prices between the more expensive and less expensive areas, with California prices dropping and Midwest prices increasing.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” De Haan said. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

